India Squad Against New Zealand: Probable Playing 11s for 3rd T20I in Kolkata

After sealing the three-match T20I series 2-0, team India will be only completing the formalities when they will face New Zealand in the last match. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the much-anticipated game on Sunday, November 21 at 7:00 PM IST.

After a heartbreaking exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, India bounced back stronger in their first international series post the tournament. Led by a new captain, Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue looked absolutely lethal in all the departments as they outclassed the Blackcaps by five and seven wickets, respectively in the previous two games.

A similar performance is expected from a relatively young Indian side in the 3rd T20 International too. While India are once again proving their dominance in the shortest format of the game, New Zealand will head into the Sunday encounter as underdogs. The team will be aiming to save themselves from an embarrassing 0-3 loss in the T20I series.

India vs New Zealand predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Siefert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham

India vs New Zealand squads:

India’s 15-man squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand 15-man squad: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C)

