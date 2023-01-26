India squad against New Zealand: Probable Playing 11s for first T20I Match

After scripting a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand in the ODI series, the Indians will take on the Kiwis in a three-match T20I series that will begin on January 27, Friday. The match will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Shubman Gill was the shining star of the Indian team in the ODI series bagging a double century in the first and a century in the last game of the series. He won the Player of the Series award for his exploits with the bat. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya will be leading this relatively inexperienced side, as Suryakumar Yadav gets the vice-captaincy role. Pandya led India to a 2-1 victory against Sri Lanka in their last T20I series.

New Zealand would be looking to avenge a disappointing defeat in the ODI series. The side led by Mitchell Santner will be hoping to put in a better shift against Hardik Pandya and Co after losing by 91 runs in the final ODI against India on January 24. Devon Conway’s 138-run heroic innings with the bat wasn’t enough to save them as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s centuries helped them post a humongous total of 385. They managed to wrap up New Zealand for a total of 295 in the second innings.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India vs New Zealand squads:

India squad for the T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

New Zealand squad for the T20I series: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

