Action involving Team India has already shifted from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to the upcoming home series against New Zealand starting on Wednesday. Both sides have to forget the respective disappointments at the marquee ICC event as they lock horns in a three-match T20I series which will then be followed by the two red-ball matches. The two teams will first lock horns in the T20I series opener on Wednesday, November 17 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST.

The 2021 New Zealand tour of India will mark a new era in Indian cricket as the Men in Blue will be under the guidance of newly-appointed head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma as the permanent T20I captain. Team India have made a couple of changes after it became clear that some reorganising was needed following their early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy were dropped and IPL star performer Venkatesh Iyer will look to make his debut. Other players who were left out of the T20 World Cup squad like Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, also get a chance in this series. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami have been rested, and Mohammad Siraj and Avesh will join the bowling attack helmed by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan also get a place in the squad.

Meanwhile, the visitors have few changes of their own, skipper Kane Williamson has excused himself from the shorter format of the game, to prioritise on the upcoming Test series that starts on November 25 in Kanpur. Veteran pacer Tim Southee has been named as the stand-in captain. Kyle Jamieson, who only played the warm-up games, has also been roped in, while Trent Boult will lead the pace attack as usual. The dangerous Daryl Mitchell in the top-order can also pose a threat to the home team. Another interesting match-up will be between new skipper Rohit and Ish Sodhi. The Hitman has had problems against wrist spinners in the past.

Although the Black Caps head into the game as the clear underdogs, India will have revenge on their minds, which makes the upcoming T20I match a thrilling one in Jaipur.

India vs New Zealand predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar or Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand squads:

India T20I series squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand T20I series squad: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here