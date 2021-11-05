India Squad against Scotland: Probable Playing 11s for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 37

India Squad, Scotland Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s T20 World Cup Match: India’s batting finally came to the party when the side faced Afghanistan in their last outing. India won the game by 66 runs and this win will certainly keep the semi-finals hopes alive. When Virat Kohli and men take on Scotland in Dubai on Friday, November 05, they will need to keep pressing on the accelerator and hope for another bumper win.

India cannot afford to lose any more matches and despite this, their progress will be dependent on the clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Scotland, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the tournament. They have lost all their three games and are currently at the bottom of their group and would need to be at their absolute best against India.

India vs Scotland predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland Probable Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

India vs Scotland squads:

India’s 15-man squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Reserves named by India for T20 World Cup: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

Scotland’s 15-man squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Reserves named by Scotland for T20 World Cup: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

