India Squad Against South Africa: Probable Playing 11s for First T20I match

After an excruciating assignment against the Aussies at home, Team India will host South Africa for a three-match T20I and ODI series beginning on Wednesday, September 28. The two sides will clash at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram for the first T20I.

The series will be the last chance for the sides to assess their rosters and fix the chinks in their armor. India played well in the T20Is against Australia and came out on top.

ALSO READ | Exclusive | I Genuinely Hope Mohammed Shami Works on His Fitness And Comes Back Strong: Sreesanth on Indian Pacer’s T20 WC Snub​

However, death bowling is still an issue, with elite pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Harshal Patel leaking runs in the final overs. Things appear to be more settled on the batting front, as India’s mantra of all-out attack has been effective.

The South African side has been playing some amazing cricket in the shortest format of the game. Under Tenda Bavuma’s leadership, the Proteas have emerged as a formidable unit. With a lethal pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, they have the ability to deteriorate even the best batting line-ups in the world. South Africa’s big gun David Miller is back in the squad and will be hoping to fire on all cylinders.

Will Team India continue their winning run at home or will Bavuma’s men trounce India at home?

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Tristan Stubbs

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here