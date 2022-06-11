India Squad Against South Africa: Probable Playing 11s for Second T20I Match

South Africa could not have asked for a better start to the five-match T20I series against India after winning the first game by seven wickets. The Proteas scripted their highest chase in T20I cricket to vanquish the hosts. Previously, South Africa’s highest chase had occurred back in 2007 T20 World Cup against West Indies. South Africa had successfully chased down 206 in that match. And on Thursday, the Temba Bavuma-led side reached 212 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Moreover, South Africa also managed to score the most runs (126) in the last ten overs in T20I cricket. The previous highest was 125 by Australia against Pakistan in the 2010 World T20 semi-final. Indian batter Ishan Kishan (76 runs off 48 deliveries) emerged as his side’s highest scorer in the match.

Men in Blue did offer a solid batting show in the first match as they posted a total of 211/4 in 20 overs. But a poor bowling display produced by them helped South Africa in reaching the target with five balls remaining. South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out off 46 balls) and David Miller (64 not out off 31 balls) stitched a solid partnership of 131 runs to help their side in clinching a seven-wicket win.

India vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa squads:

India squad: Rishabh Pant(captain and wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma(captain), Quinton de Kock(wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs

