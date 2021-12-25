India Squad Against South Africa: Probable Playing XIs For IND vs SA 1st Test

Virat Kohli and Co. are all set to challenge South Africa in the Boxing Day Test match at SuperSport Park, in Centurion. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and the brand new combo of Kohli-Dravid will look to unlock the achievement this time. The Indian team is going through an injury crisis and it will be a task for the management to put out the strongest XI in the first Test.

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, Mayank Agarwal is expected to open the innings alongside KL Rahul, while Priyank Panchal’s wait for debut will continue. In the middle-order, Cheteshwar Pujara is expected to get a longer run in the Test series, while Kohli will bat at 4. Ajinkya Rahane might miss out on his place to in-form Shreyas Iyer. While Wriddhiman Saha is expected to make way for Rishabh Pant. In Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, Ravichandran Ashwin will play a big role as the spinner and lower-order batter. On the pace-friendly track, India are expected to go out with a four-pacers attack as Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma are unlikely to get a spot.

On the other hand, the hosts will also look to cover all their basics in the mega Test series as they are going through a rejuvenation process. Dean Elgar will want his senior players like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada to take some added responsibility on their shoulders in the opening Test.

The pitch is expected to assist the pacers with its swing and bounce and both teams will choose their best pace-attack to exploit each other in Centurion.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Probable Playing XIs:

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier

India vs South Africa 1st Test Squads

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Priyank Panchal, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen , Rassie van der Dussen , Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

