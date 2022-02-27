India Squad Against Sri Lanka: IND vs SL Probable Playing 11s for 3rd T20I

Team India will aim for a whitewash when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in this final T20I encounter of this series on Sunday. The hosts’ display of batting might have helped them clinch T20I series 2-0 with a seven-wicket triumph in Dharamsala on Saturday. The visitors aren’t in the best of form especially in the shortest format, as they’ve won just one of their last six T20I games and would want to add one more before moving to the Test-leg of the tour.

Going into the third T20I, the team is may replace Kamil Mishara with Niroshan Dickwell, while relying on the experience of Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, and Charith Asalanka for the runs. The likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, and Binura Fernando will continue to be the wicket takers.

India, on the other hand, produced another commanding victory by seven-wickets in the second T20I. While the openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got out early, the rest of the players lived up to the expectations. With the series in hand, the Men in Blue may make a couple of changes in their Playing 11, with pacer Mohammed Siraj and spinner Ravi Bishnoi replacing Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, the onus will be on the skipper Sharma, Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Sanju Samson to score runs.

Advertisement

India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara or Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka squads:

India’s squad: Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka squad: Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here