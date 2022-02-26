India Squad against Sri Lanka: Probable Playing 11s for 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka will aim for a comeback in the second T20 International on Saturday to level the series by 1-1. The visitors continued their bad form from the series against Australia. The team was again let down by the batters as they ended up with just 137 runs while chasing 200.

Despite the loss, the team is unlikely to make any changes to the playing XI. Going into the second T20I, Sri Lanka will hope for a better batting performance from their opening batter Pathum Nissanka who was the top run-scorer for Sri Lanka against Australia.

India, on the other hand, produced a complete performance as they scripted a 62-run victory in the first T20 International. As all the players lived up to the expectations, the Men in Blue are likely to back their playing XI. Also, India doesn’t have many options on the bench as a handful of players are injured and unavailable for selection.

India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay

India vs Sri Lanka squads:

India’s squad: Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan

Sri Lanka squad: Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara

