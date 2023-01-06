India squad against Sri Lanka: Probable Playing 11s for third T20I Match

India will take on Sri Lanka at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, in the third T20I match on Saturday. India got off to a great start in the three-match T20I series after the Hardik Pandya-led side clinched a nail-biting two-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first match. Shivam Mavi stole the show after getting four wickets on his T20I debut. He was assisted by Umran Malik and Axar Patel in the bowling department who picked up two wickets each. Deepak Hooda won the Player of the Match award for his knock of 41 runs from 23 balls. Mavi became only the third Indian player to pick up four wickets on his T20I debut with Barinder Sran and Pragyan Ojha being the only players to achieve this feat before him.

The Sri Lankan team held their nerves to bounce back in the second T20I with a strong batting display, posting 206 on the board in the first innings. Dasun Shanaka proved to be the pivotal figure for the Islanders scoring 56 runs in 22 balls and plucking two wickets at the expense of four runs. Mavi could not recreate the same magic in the second time around and India’s most productive bowler was Umran Malik with a spell of 3/48. The Lankans managed to claim victory by 16 runs despite a valiant effort from the likes of Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav with the bat.

India vs Sri Lanka Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

India vs Sri Lanka squads:

India squad for the T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka squad for the T20I series: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara

