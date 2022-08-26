India Squad Against West Indies: Probable Playing 11s for fifth T20I Match

India Squad, West Indies Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Sunday’s fifth T20I Match: India came into the five-match T20I series against West Indies after securing a clean sweep against their Caribbean opponents in the ODIs. The T20I series was considered to be a highly important one ahead of the World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia later this year.

The action-packed series will come to an end on Sunday as India and West Indies will face each other in the fifth T20I. The final game of the series is scheduled to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida. Both the teams are expected to keep their squads unchanged for the final T20I.

The Rohit Sharma-led side had kicked off the series on a positive note after securing a convincing 68-run victory in the opening T20I. The hosts scripted a resounding comeback in the next game to level the series. The Nicholas Pooran-led side claimed a five-wicket victory in second T20I. Moreover, it was Team India’s first defeat of their tour of the West Indies.

The Men in Blue, in the third T20I, successfully chased a target of 165 to win the encounter by seven wickets. And with this win they managed to regain their lead in the T20I series.

After the completion of the T20I series, India will be up against Zimbabwe in three ODIs.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies squads:

India squad for five-match T20I series against West Indies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies squad for five-match T20I against India: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

