IND vs WI 2022: India Squad against West Indies & Probable Playing 11s for first ODI Match

India and West Indies will face each other in a three-match ODI followed by a five-match T20I series as a warm-up for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. The opening ODI fixture will be played on Friday, July 22 at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Both sides have named their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming matches. Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the skipper and will be India’s sixth captain in 2022. Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the Caribbean team.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the ODI series. India has enough strength on the bench to replace the star players. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, and Shubhman Gill have been excellent for the Indian side. Pacer Arshdeep Singh could make his ODI debut against West Indies.

Taling about West Indies, veteran all-rounder Jason Holder is back in the side having been rested for the series against Bangladesh. His return will bolster the side with some much-needed experience in both departments of the game. Kyle Mayers and Alzarri Joseph will be the ones leading the pace attack. Keemo Paul will miss out on the ODI series due to a hamstring injury.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies squads:

India squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Squad for ODIs: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here