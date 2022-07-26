India squad against West Indies: Probable Playing 11s for third ODI Match

The ongoing three-match ODI series against India has been simply a heartbreaking one for West Indies. The Caribbean side displayed terrific batting in both the matches but the Nicholas Pooran-led side could not win a single match yet in the series.

West Indies will be eager to end their eight-match losing streak in the third ODI against India in order to avoid a humiliating whitewash. The third and final match of the series will be played on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Earlier, in the opening game, the visitors had posted a solid total of 308/7 in 50 overs. West Indies, during the run chase, showcased a prolific batting show. Though, their endeavour went in vain as West Indies could manage to reach 305 runs eventually.

In the second match, wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope scored a superb ton as West Indies put up a defendable total of 311/6 in 50 overs. But due to a poor bowling they ultimately had to endure a two-wicket defeat. India all-rounder Axar Patel’s heroics helped India in clinching the second match. Patel had scored 64 runs off just 35 balls and secured the series for the Men in Blue.

After the completion of the third ODI, the two teams will be involved in a five-match T20I series. The T20I series is scheduled to start from July 29.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies squads:

India squad for ODI series against West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies squad for ODI series against India: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales

Reserves: Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.

