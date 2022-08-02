India Squad Against West Indies: Probable Playing 11s For Third T20I match

India were handed a shocking defeat by the West Indies in the second T20I of the five-match series. The two sides will now take the field for the third fixture on Tuesday, August 2 at the Warner Park Stadium in St. Kitts.

West Indies pacer Obed McCoy’s inclusion in the side injected new life into the side. McCoy obliterated the Indian batting unit in the previous match after picking up career-best figures of 6/17. The Indian side’s new all-out attack mantra for T20Is backfired as the batters returned to the pavilion cheaply after playing rash shots. Hardik Pandya became the top-scorer for India with a run a ball 31 and aided India to scamper through to 139 runs.

However, the Windies batters yet again made life difficult for themselves as they struggled to chase a mediocre total. It took a valiant effort from opener Brandon King (68 off 52) to take the hosts over the line with just four balls to spare.

With the two sides playing consecutive matches within a span of just 16 hours, a number of changes are expected in the playing eleven of both the teams. The fringe players will be hoping to make the most out of any chance they get in order to stay in contention for the World Cup squads.

India (IND) vs West Indies (WI) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk) Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies squads:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell (VC), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

