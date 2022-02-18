India Squad against West Indies: Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I

India looked like a settled unit as they cruised to a six-wicket victory in the first T20 International. The brilliant batting display by Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Venkatesh Iyer after a disciplined performance by Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel set the tone of the match.

The Men in Blue will hope to bank on the win to take a lead of 2-0 in the three-match series on Friday. The host can make one forced change in the line-up by replacing Deepak Chahar with Shradul Thakur. Chahar got a blow on his wrist while fielding and was forced to leave the game midway in the first T20I.

Coming to West Indies, they need to play with conviction on Friday. The team has shouldered players like Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Roston Chase, and Kyle Mayers with big responsibilities and it is now time for them to repay the faith of the selectors.

The visitors are also expected to make one change in their line-up. Jason Holder missed the first T20 International after getting hit on his chest during the training session. The reports suggest that the all-rounder is better now and can replace Akeal Hosein.

India vs West Indies predicted playing XI:

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur

West Indies Probable Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard, Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

India vs West Indies Squads:

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

West Indies squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

