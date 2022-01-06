India Squad For 2022 ICC Women's World Cup Announced; Jemimah Rodrigues Misses Out

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced a 15-member Indian women’s squad announced for the ICC ODI World Cup. The mega cricketing event will be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3. Team India will kickstart their 2022 World Cup with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were the few notable absentees from the squad.

Veteran Mithali Raj will lead the side with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. The side also includes veterans Smriti Mandhana, Jhulan Goswami and the young Shafali Verma among others.

However, Rodrigues and all-rounder Shikha have been ignored from the side due to lack of form. Rodrigues failed to hit the double-figure mark during the last year in all the international assignments she was a part of. Pandey has been similarly off colour.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 – India’s fixtures

1. March 6th - Pakistan at Bay Oval, Tauranga

2. March 10th - New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton

3. March 12th - West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton

4. March 16th - England at Bay Oval, Tauranga

5. March 19th - Australia at Eden Park, Auckland

6. March 22nd - Bangladesh at Seddon Park, Hamilton

7. March 27th - South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

The same squad will also feature in a limited-overs series against New Zealand from February 9 to 24, comprising one T20 International and five ODIs.

The Squads:

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 & New Zealand ODIs: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

One-off T20I against New Zealand: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

