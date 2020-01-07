Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

South Africa need 312 runs to win
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 35, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

9/0 (1.1)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 26, Simonds Stadium, Geelong, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Melbourne Renegades *

0/0 (0.0)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Indore HCS

07 Jan, 202019:00 IST

1st ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

07 Jan, 202023:00 IST

Match 3: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

India Squad for Australia Tri-series, T20 WC Probables to be Picked on Sunday

India were in the middle of a six-match losing streak in 2019 before they beat South Africa 3-1 at home in October and West Indies 5-0 in an away series.

PTI |January 7, 2020, 12:34 PM IST
India Squad for Australia Tri-series, T20 WC Probables to be Picked on Sunday

The Indian women's team for the crucial tri-series in Australia and the probables for the subsequent T20 World Cup Down Under will be picked in Mumbai on Sunday.

The tri-series involving India, England and Australia begins in Canberra on January 31. The teams will play each other twice before the final.

The tournament will also give a clear picture on where the Indian team stands ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning February 21 when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad takes on hosts and four-time champions in Sydney. England and Australia are the two most decorated teams in women's cricket.

"The tri-series will be an important one. It will tell us if the girls can compete against the very best (Australia and England). Most of the players select themselves so don't expect a surprise. In all likelihood, the team that features in the tri-series will be the team that plays the T20 World Cup," a BCCI official told PTI.

India were in the middle of a six-match losing streak in 2019 before they beat South Africa 3-1 at home in October and West Indies 5-0 in an away series.

The performances of India A players during last month's tour of Australia will be taken into consideration before the Hemlata Kala-led selection panel announces the squad for the tri-series and probables for the T20 World Cup. The selectors will have to pick the final-15 one month before the mega event.

Fifteen-year-old Shafali Verma, who is also playing at the highest level, impressed in Australia during the A tour, scoring a 78-ball 124 in a 50-over game.

Since there is no Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) in place, the same set of selectors are likely to pick the T20 World Cup squad after naming the team for the tri-series on Sunday. Once the CAC is formed, it will pick the new selection panel.

Harmanpreet KaurIndia Women's Cricket TeamT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Wed, 08 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Bridgetown All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more