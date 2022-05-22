India Squad for SA T20Is And England Test: Maiden Call-ups For Umran Malik And Arshdeep Singh, Cheteshwar Pujara Back in Test Fold

BCCI selection panel has announced squads for the five-match South Africa series at home and one-off Test against England in Birmingham. Rising fast bowler Umran Malik alongside fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh have been given their maiden India T20I call-ups while Dinesh Karthik has been recalled following an excellent IPL 2022.

The 18-man T20I squad will be led by KL Rahul with several senior cricketers including regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja among others given a much-needed rest following a hectic season.

In another major development, Pujara has been rewarded for his outstanding show in County Championship where he scored multiple centuries signaling return and was in top form. The selectors have named a full-strength 17-man squad for the Edgbaston Test which will be led by Rohit.

The SA T20I series starts from June 9 in Delhi with the fifth and final match to be played on Jun 19 in Bengaluru.

After the conclusion of the T20Is, the Indian team’s next assignment will be the tour of UK where they are scheduled to play two T20Is vs Ireland followed by a one-off Test and six white-ball matches against England.

The T20Is against Ireland will be played on June 26 and June 28 – both in Dublin.

The one-off Test against England in Birmingham, starting July 1, is the rescheduled contest of the five-match series last year that was cancelled after the tourists expressed concerns over covid cases in their camp ahead of the fixture, originally slated to be played in Manchester.

The T20Is get underway from July 7 while the ODI series starts from July 12.

T20I Squad For South Africa Series

KL Rahul (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Test Squad For England

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

