India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs SL Coverage on TV And Online

Sri Lanka Women clinched a thrilling one-run victory against Pakistan Women to qualify for the Asia Cup final. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side will now face the mighty Indian women’s cricket team in the summit clash. Sri Lanka finished their group stage campaign at the third spot after registering four wins from six games.

The high-profile final encounter between India and Sri Lanka will now be played on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, a victory in the final will lead India to secure a record-seventh Women’s Asia Cup title.

Team India claimed a comfortable 74-run victory in the semi-final against Thailand. Opening batter Shafali Verma scored a quickfire 42 against Thailand to help her side in posting a defendable total of 148. Spinner Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets to restrict Thailand to a paltry total of 74.

Ahead of Saturday’s Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place on October 15, Saturday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup final match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup final match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup final match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup final match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final match?

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Possible XIs

India Women Predicted Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here