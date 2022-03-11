India, Sri Lanka Teams Reach Bengaluru Ahead of Pink Ball Test. Visuals From Flight

Team India has had a great start to the ongoing test series against Sri Lanka. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first test by an innings, and now fans are saying that India may pull off a clean sweep against Sri Lanka.

The second test match of the series will start on Saturday in Bengaluru, and BCCI recently shared a video of the Indian cricket team arriving in the city.

The video shows wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant smiling and winking inside the flight. It also shows former skipper Virat Kohli smiling for the camera, the journey of the entire Indian cricket team to Bengaluru and their welcome at the airport.

Here is the link to the video

Before the test series, India thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20 series. In the first test, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stole the show, hitting an outstanding 175 and taking nine wickets.

The Indian team for the second test will include all-rounder Axar Patel. Bowler Kuldeep Yadav was dropped from the team. According to the management, there was no need for three left-arm spinners in the team with Patel and Jadeja already available.

Axar Patel has returned to the team after the injury. He last played in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand.

The second test between India and Sri Lanka will be a pink ball game and is expected to witness a huge crowd. The Karnataka State Cricket Association has lifted the Covid-19 restrictions owing to the declining cases of the virus.

