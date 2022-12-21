India Stand-in Captain KL Rahul Injured on Eve of 2nd Test Against Bangladesh

Already reeling with injuries to several of their first-choice stars, the Indian cricket team has been handed another blow with their stand-in Test captain KL Rahul suffering an injury during a training session ahead of the second match against Bangladesh that gets underway from Thursday. The seriousness of Rahul’s injury isn’t known but batting coach Vikram Rathour is hopeful the opening batter will be available for selection.

Rathour said the injury “doesn’t look serious". “He (Rahul) seems to be fine. Hopefully he’ll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he’ll be okay," he said.

Rahul was hit on his right hand by the ball while batting in the nets during a throw-down session.

The development comes a day after BCCI confirmed that regular captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of contention from the 2nd Test of a two-match series which India lead 1-0 following a hard-fought victory in Chattogram.

Should Rahul be deemed unfit for selection on Thursday, in all likeliness Cheteshwar Pujara, the current vice-captain, will get a chance to lead India for the first time in Test cricket. Pujara ended his wait for a century with an excellent show in the series opener as he struck an unbeaten 102 off 130 - the quickest hundred of his Test career - during the second innings.

It was the 34-year-old’s first Test century in 52 innings having earlier missed out on a chance in the first innings of the match when he fell on 90.

Rahul is the latest in the list of injured India stars. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit and Saini have also been dealing with various injuries ruling them out from the entire Bangladesh Test series.

Rohit was part of the ODI series that preceded the Tests though but he ended up injuring his thumb while fielding in the slip cordon during the second match of the series following which he flew to India for consultation.

