India Strengthen Top Position in ICC World Test Championship Table

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2019, 8:57 AM IST
India Strengthen Top Position in ICC World Test Championship Table

India defeated West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test in Jamaica on Monday (September 2). In the process, they gained 60 points and strengthened their lead in the ICC World Test Championship.

Having completed a 2-0 series sweep, India now stand at 120 points. New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who shared their series in Sri Lanka 1-1, follow with 60 points each.

Australia and England are fourth and fifth respectively with 32 points each. West Indies is the only team which has played a Test but is yet to open their account in the points table. The other teams are yet to play a game.

Standings:

ICC

ICC Test Championship

