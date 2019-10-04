India Suffer Mammoth 105-Run Loss to South Africa in Sixth Women's T20I
South Africa put up a dominant performance against India in the sixth and final women's T20I at Surat on Friday, beating India by a mammoth 105 runs to register a consolation win in a series that India won 3-1.
