India T20 Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's Job Under Threat Over Charges of Fake Degree

Harmanpreet, an Arjuna awardee, was earlier an employee of the Indian Railways. She had resigned from the railways job to join Punjab Police in March this year.
According to reports, Harmanpreet, hailing from Punjab’s Moga area, had submitted her graduation degree purportedly conferred upon her by Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. However, on verification, the degree turned out to be fake. The university denied having had her as a student.
The case has gone to the home department, headed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. She will be terminated from the job owing to the lack of qualification.
Meanwhile, Harmanpreet’s family has denied the allegations.
“She did her schooling from Moga and was then selected in the Indian cricket team. She completed her remaining studies from Delhi and Meerut. She was provided a job by the Indian Railways on the basis of the same documents,” Harmanpreet’s father Harminder Singh told news18.
In a similar case in February this year, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mandeep Kaur was also removed from DSP’s post after her graduation degree was found to be fake.
First Published: July 3, 2018, 9:24 AM IST