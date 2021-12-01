India Team Selection for South Africa Tour Put on Hold - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly put the team selection for the upcoming tour of South Africa. The rainbow nation has currently been identified as ‘at-risk’ country following the emergence of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and it has been learned that the board is waiting for the clearance from the government before going ahead.

According to Time of India, the selection meeting was supposed to held after the conclusion of the Kanpur Test and players who were rested for the ongoing 2-match Test series against New Zealand were scheduled to undergo an 8-day quarantine before flying to South Africa.

However, as per the report, no intimation has been given to the players yet. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thkaur and KL Rahul are expecting a clear communication from the BCCI about joining the bubble.

The development comes a day after the South African ministry of international relations issued a statement, thanking the Indian cricket board for allowing India A to complete the ongoing tour in Bloemfontein.

“South Africa will take all precautions necessary to ensure the health and safety of the Indian teams. A full bio-secure environment will be established around both the South African and Indian ‘A’ teams as well as the two national teams,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said the tour remains on schedule as the board is currently monitoring the situation in South Africa.

““The tour is on as things stand till now. We still have time to decide. The first Test is scheduled from December 17. We will ponder about it. Players’ security and health has always been BCCI’s first priority, we will do everything possible for this. We will see what happens in the days to come,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

