India Test Opener Abhinav Mukund Loses Grandfather to COVID-19

India Test opener Abhinav Mukund lost his grandfather due to COVID-19, the batsman said on Twitter. “With great sadness, i would like to inform you all that i have lost my grandfather Mr. TK Subbarao to CoVid19. He was 95. A man known for his discipline and his exemplary routines,was otherwise hale and healthy till the virus took him away. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Abhinav, 31, has played seven Tests for India with his first Test coming in West Indies in 2011. He was also a part of the Indian team for the 2011 tour of England that followed. He has scored 320 runs with a highest of 81, which happened to be his last Test innings, against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2017.

Abhinav is a seasoned pro in domestic cricket. The Tamil Nadu left-handed batsman has scored 10258 runs from 145 first-class matches at an average close to 48. He has 31 first-class centuries to his name.

The development comes on the day India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar lost his father to liver cancer.

This has been a tough phase for plenty of cricketers in India. Last week, Piyush Chawla lost his father to post covid complications while RP Singh lost his father to the virus. Recently, India Women cricketer Priya Punia’s mother passed away due to COVID. Young Rajasthan Royals pacer Chetan Sakariya too lost his father to the virus. Veda Krishnamurthy, the India batter, lost her mother and sister to the pandemic.

Abhinav is still an active cricketer for Tamil Nadu, and also a commentator.

