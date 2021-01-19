- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
India Test Team: Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma Set to Return, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah Begin Training
Skipper Virat Kohli will be back in action after a well-deserved paternity break while senior pacer Ishant Sharma will return after an injury layoff to headline the pace attack when the Indian team for the first two Test matches against England is picked on Tuesday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 8:40 AM IST
Skipper Virat Kohli will be back in action after a well-deserved paternity break while senior pacer Ishant Sharma will return after an injury layoff to headline the pace attack when the Indian team for the first two Test matches against England is picked on Tuesday.
Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, who could not play the Brisbane Test due to abdominal strain and back spasms respectively, are expected to be available after an extended period of rest before the four-Test series beginning in Chennai from February 5.
Both Bumrah and Ashwin resumed training with the Indian team support staff in Brisbane, hinting that they wouldn't be out of action for too long. The BCCI, through a video on Twitter, hinted that the duo was warming up for the England series.
.@Jaspritbumrah93 & @ashwinravi99 were seen getting into the groove at The Gabba earlier in the day 🏟️
Seems like the warm-up for #INDvENG is already underway 😃 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4jnZCPRzXn
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021
However, Mohammed Shami (fractured forearm), Ravidra Jadeja (fractured thumb), Umesh Yadav (calf muscle tear) and Hanuma Vihari (grade 2 muscle tear) will not be available for selection.
The new selection committee, led by Chetan Sharma, aren't expected to spring too many surprises as most of the fit and available players currently in Australia are automatic picks.
The Indian squad will have to enter the bio-bubble on January 27 and with both Test matches in Chennai, the BCCI has decided to name a squad for the first two games (February 5-9 and 13-17) and the squad strength will be around 16-18 along with a few net bowlers.
Ishant, who was out with a side strain, had recently made comeback to competituve cricket with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and looked in good rhythm. Along with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, the three will man the pace attack with Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan as reserve pacers.
In the spin department, Jadeja's like for like replacement will be Shahbaz Nadeem, who had played a Test match against South Africa in 2019. With Ashwin likely to be available and Washington Sundar having a dream debut, the slow bowling department also looks settled with Kuldeep Yadav as the back-up wrist spinner.
The two wicketkeepers will be Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha while for the reserve batsman's slot, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will be vying for a single slot.
Prithvi Shaw is likely to be dropped and will have to go back to domestic cricket and prove himself.
Agarwal is likely to get the nod as the selectors and team management might want KL Rahul, who had a wrist sprain, to play some Vijay Hazare Trophy and get ready for the white ball leg of the series in March.
The meeting will be held 5 pm IST.
Likely Selections
Openers (3): Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal (reserve)
Middle-order (3): Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vc)
Wicketkeepers (2): Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant
All-rounder: Washington Sundar
Pacers (5) : Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan
Spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav.
(Cricketnext staff + PTI)
