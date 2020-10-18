India to Begin Australia Tour with Day-Night Test Match: Sourav Ganguly

India are all set to play pink ball Test match under floodlights when they kick off their four-match Test series against Australia Down Under. Kohli and his men will begin the tour in the end of November with three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs. Later they take on Australia in four match Test series. “Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary. We will play three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests there. The first Test will be a day-night game in Adelaide. The dates haven’t been finalised yet,” Ganguly told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile the much-awaited domestic cricket season will start from January 1, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Sunday. The BCCI Apex Council met on Sunday evening and a good amount of time was spent on discussing the domestic calendar which had been thrown in disarray by the surging cases of COVID-19 in India.

"We have had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021," Ganguly told PTI from Dubai. When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won't be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes.

"We will certainly have the full-fledged Ranji Trophy red ball tournament. It will probably not be possible to hold all tournaments," Ganguly said, hinting that BCCI is eyeing the January-March window for Ranji Trophy. The BCCI president also assured that the junior cricket and women's tournaments will be held between March and April.

"We also have elaborate plans for our age group and women's cricket. We will start with Ranji Trophy and then we will also have the other tournaments between March and April," he said. He also informed that the Indian team will be allowed to train in Australia during their quarantine phase.