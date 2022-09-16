India to Begin Campaign Against South Africa at Inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

The ICC on Friday announced squad for its inaugural U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup slated to be played in South Africa from January 14 to 29 next year. India women will open their campaign against South Africa on the opening day of the event at the Main Oval in Willowmoore Park.

India have been pooled in Group D alongside hosts South Africa, UAE and Scotland.

After South Africa, India will then lock horns with UAE and Scotland on January 16 and 18 respectively.

There are four groups including Group A comprising Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lank and USA. Group B has England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Rwanda; Group C consists of Ireland, Indonesia, New Zealand, West Indies.

With a total of 16 teams participating in the competition, it is one of the biggest ICC events with 41 matches to be played across 15 days.

Among the 16 teams are 11 full ICC members and five associate teams which have been split into four groups. According to the format of the game, all participants will against the teams in their respective groups. The top three teams in each group will progress to the Super Six League stage where teams from Group A will play against Group D and Group B will compete against Group C.

It is to be noted that Indonesia and Rwanda are the two first-time participants in an ICC world event. Indonesia sealed their spot after beating Papua New Guinea in July, while Rwanda became the final team to qualify for the event after beating Tanzania in September.

At the start of the tournament, four matches will take place each day. On the inaugural day, Australia will take on Bangladesh, followed by South Africa taking on India at the Main Oval while UAE will go up against Scotland, followed by Sri Lanka vs USA at the B Oval.

All these matches will be played across two venues, Benoni and Potchefstroom. Both cities have also hosted the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in January 2020.

The Super Six stage will begin on 20 January, with the semi-finals on 27 January and the final being played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on 29 January.

January 30 has has been marked as a reserve day for the final.

Along with this, ICC has also announced the schedule of warm-up matches that will take place between 9 and 11 January in the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane.

