India to Begin ICC Test Championship With Two Away Tests Against Windies in August

Cricketnext Staff |June 12, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
India to Begin ICC Test Championship With Two Away Tests Against Windies in August

Shortly after the completion of the ICC World Cup 2019, India will tour West Indies for two Tests, three T20Is and three ODIs, beginning August 22. The Test series will also mark the opening of the new ICC World Test Championship, which will be played over the next two years and has been introduced to give greater context and competition in the “Ultimate Test” of the game, combining strategy, skill and endurance.

The first Test between West Indies and India will be from August 22 to 26 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua, with the second scheduled for August 30 to September 3 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

The tour will see three T20Is, with the first two matches being played on consecutive days on the weekend of August 3 and 4 at the Broward County Stadium in Florida. The last of the three T20Is will be played on August 6 at the National Stadium in Guyana.

The two sides will then take on each other in three ODIs between August 8 and 14. The first ODI will be in Guyana, while the other two will be in Trinidad.

“The West Indies and India have a long and colourful rivalry, and the series will bring more thrilling competition across every format of the game,” said Cricket West Indies Chief Executive Officer Johnny Grave.

“We’ll be seeing some of the World’s best players go head to head in T20Is, ODIs and then in the new World Test Championship. West Indies fans, young and old, will have the opportunity to see some incredible cricket.”

