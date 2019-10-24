Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 26: HK VS JER

live
HK HK
JER JER

Abu Dhabi

23 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 28: UAE VS NIG

upcoming
UAE UAE
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 27: NED VS PNG

upcoming
NED NED
PNG PNG

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 29: CAN VS HK

upcoming
CAN CAN
HK HK

Abu Dhabi

24 Oct, 201915:40 IST

India to Begin Under-19 World Cup Title Defense Against Sri Lanka

The JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom will hosts two Super League quarterfinals, both semi-finals and the final.

PTI |October 24, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
India to Begin Under-19 World Cup Title Defense Against Sri Lanka

Holders India will begin their Under-19 World Cup defense with a clash against Sri Lanka on January 19 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Four-time champions India have been grouped alongside New Zealand, Sri Lanka and first-timers Japan in Group A in the tournament, starting on January 17.

India will take on Japan and New Zealand on January 21 and 24 respectively in the 16-team tournament, the final of which is scheduled for February 9.

Last edition's runner-up and three-time champion Australia will take on West Indies in Group B opening encounter that also features England and debutants Nigeria.

Group C will see Pakistan battle alongside Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Scotland.

Hosts South Africa will play their opening match against Afghanistan on January 17. United Arab Emirates and Canada are the other teams in Group D.

The 13th edition of the tournament will see the second phase dividing the teams into Super League and Plate tournaments. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship, the ICC.

The JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom will hosts two Super League quarterfinals, both semi-finals and the final.

The top 11 full Members in the last edition in New Zealand and the five regional champions, who have qualified for the event, will also play warm-up matches from 12-15 January in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Group A: India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Japan

Group B: Australia, England, West Indies, Nigeria

Group C: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Scotland

Group D: Afghanistan, South Africa, UAE, Canada.

ICC U19 World CupIndia Cricketindia u19

Related stories

India U-19 Cricketer Atharva Ankolekar Dedicates Match-winning Show in Final to Late Father
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 5:33 PM IST

India U-19 Cricketer Atharva Ankolekar Dedicates Match-winning Show in Final to Late Father

India Beat Bangladesh by Five Runs to Lift U-19 Asia Cup Title
Cricketnext Staff | September 14, 2019, 5:08 PM IST

India Beat Bangladesh by Five Runs to Lift U-19 Asia Cup Title

Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti
Arjit Dabas | October 1, 2019, 1:18 PM IST

Injury Setback Emotionally Tough But Now Raring to Comeback: Nagarkoti

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019

NIG v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019

PNG v NED
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 T20 | Thu, 24 October, 2019

HK v CAN
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more