India to Face New Zealand & Bangladesh in World Cup Warm-Ups

All the warm-up matches will be held within a span of five days between May 24-28, and will be hosted at four of the official World Cup venues - the Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy, said, “It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer.
“These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup.”
As per previous ICC tournaments, all the warm-up fixtures will be 50 over a side and will not carry official ODI status. Participating teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.
The 2019 ICC World Cup will commence two days after the final round of warm-up matches with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval in London on May 30. The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 9 and 11 respectively, while Lord’s will host the final on July 14.
First Published: January 31, 2019, 5:20 PM IST