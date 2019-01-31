Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India to Face New Zealand & Bangladesh in World Cup Warm-Ups

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 31, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
India to Face New Zealand & Bangladesh in World Cup Warm-Ups

(Image Credits: AFP)

India will face New Zealand and Bangladesh, on May 25 at the Oval and May 28 at Cardiff respectively, in their two warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup before their campaign begins with a clash against South Africa at Southampton on June 5. Each of the the ten countries participating in the tournament will be playing two warm-up games before they shift gears into competition mode.

All the warm-up matches will be held within a span of five days between May 24-28, and will be hosted at four of the official World Cup venues - the Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy, said, “It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer.

“These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup.”

As per previous ICC tournaments, all the warm-up fixtures will be 50 over a side and will not carry official ODI status. Participating teams can field all members of their 15-man squad during the match.

WC warmup

The 2019 ICC World Cup will commence two days after the final round of warm-up matches with hosts England taking on South Africa at The Oval in London on May 30. The semi-finals will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 9 and 11 respectively, while Lord’s will host the final on July 14.
2019 ICC World CupICC World Cupindia vs bangladeshIndia vs new Zealand
First Published: January 31, 2019, 5:20 PM IST

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking