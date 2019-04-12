No NZ ODIs in Home Summer, Australia to Tour India for 3 Games Instead

Loading...
According to the new ICC Future Tours Program (FTP), Australia were scheduled to complete a three-match ODI tour to India in late January 2020, but multiple reports stated that Cricket Australia (CA) had requested the BCCI to shift the series to later in the year. However, the Indian board refused to budge and even reportedly insisted that the series begin several days earlier.
With the BCCI’s refusal to move from their stand, Australia have been forced to drop a home ODI series against New Zealand which would have begun after the New Year’s Test in Sydney.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is understood to have accepted the postponement of their series and is looking at future dates to schedule the same.
"We're quite relaxed about it and confident a contingency can be arranged," a New Zealand Cricket spokesman told stuff.co.nz.
A Cricket Australia spokesperson said: "We have been working hard to rejig the schedule to fit a change in dates for the two ODI series, at home with New Zealand and away with India, on the back end of the Sydney test but there are necessary trade-offs.
"As a sport, we are fortunate that we have three formats, a compelling international and domestic offering for both men and women. Complexities are bound to and often arise.
"What we are working through is a solution that sees us honouring our commitments to overseas boards, being flexible to their changing needs, balanced with the need to schedule a summer of cricket that works for the fans. We are confident we will find a way to deliver, with some trade-offs."
The scheduling of the India series has, however, has put new CA chief executive Kevin Roberts in a spot of bother. It means prominent stars such as Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and David Warner might have to miss a chunk of the Big Bash League which is generally played during the month of December and January.
While this schedule is likely to affect the broadcasters in more ways than one, not agreeing to it could have also put India’s tour of Australia in 2020 under jeopardy.
It could have also hurt CA's hopes of staging a day-night here against India, the BCCI having refused that request last summer.
First Published: April 12, 2019, 2:26 PM IST