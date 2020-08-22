India to Host England in Feb 2021, After Australia Tour: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has laid out a roadmap for the Indian team and is doing his best to get as much domestic action as possible this year. In a letter addressed to the state associations, Ganguly also mentioned that India will start hosting tournaments next year and also the ODI World Cup in 2023, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.
India to Host England in Feb 2021, After Australia Tour: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has laid out a roadmap for the Indian team and is doing his best to get as much domestic action as possible this year. In a letter addressed to the state associations, Ganguly also mentioned that India will start hosting tournaments next year and also the ODI World Cup in 2023, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings