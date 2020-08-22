Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

9/0 (1.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

India to Host England in Feb 2021, After Australia Tour: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has laid out a roadmap for the Indian team and is doing his best to get as much domestic action as possible this year. In a letter addressed to the state associations, Ganguly also mentioned that India will start hosting tournaments next year and also the ODI World Cup in 2023, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

August 22, 2020
virat kohli, bcci, sourav ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has laid out a roadmap for the Indian team and is doing his best to get as much domestic action as possible this year. In a letter addressed to the state associations, Ganguly also mentioned that India will start hosting tournaments next year and also the ODI World Cup in 2023, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

ALSO READ - Covid-19 Impacts BCCI, Pay-cuts and Layoffs on the Cards: Report

Rest of the schedule for now remains the same and the BCCI will continue to honour FTP commitments. "The senior Indian men’s team will travel to Australia in December this year and will come back to the country for a series against England starting from February next year. This will be followed by IPL 2021 in April,” he wrote in the letter on Thursday night.

“In the domestic cricket context, we are currently in the off season and the BCCI is making all efforts to ensure that domestic cricket resumes as and when the conditions permit. The health and safety of players and all other involved in domestic cricket is of utmost importance to BCCI and we are constantly monitoring all aspects.

ALSO READ - BCCI Considering Farewell Match for MS Dhoni After IPL 2020

“All members will be duly informed about the future course of action and suggestions will be taken before we resume domestic cricket. We are hopeful that the Covid-19 situation will improve over the next few months and we will be able to start domestic cricket in a safe and healthy environment,” he wrote.

