India to Host Sri Lanka For Three ODIs And Three T20Is in January to Kickstart 2022-23 Home Season

India’s home season in 2023 will start with six limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka in January. BCCI on Thursday announced the schedule for three T20Is and as many ODIs the two sides will play in the space of 12 days starting January 3 in Mumbai.

“India’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I & three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January," the BCCI said in a release on Thursday.

The tour gets underway with a three-match T20I series with Pune and Rajkot the two other venues apart from Mumbai confirmed as the hosts.

The action that moves to Guwahati where the series opening ODI will be played followed by the second match in Kolkata with Trivandrum hosting the finale.

Sri Lanka Tour of India, 2022-23 Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Tuesday 3rd January 1st T20I Mumbai 2 Thursday 5th January 2nd T20I Pune 3 Saturday 7th January 3rd T20I Rajkot 4 Tuesday 10th January 1st ODI Guwahati 5 Thursday 12th January 2nd ODI Kolkata 6 Sunday 15th January 3rd ODI Trivandrum

The latest time India and Sri Lanka locked horns was at the 2022 Asia Cup in UAE which was played in the T20I format. Sri Lanka had beaten India during a Super Four stage clash en route to becoming the champions.

The Indian team will have little time to rest though as then from January 18, they will be hosting New Zealand for six white-ball matches comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The New Zealand matches will then give way to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India will then welcome Australia for a four-match Test series starting February 9 in Nagpur.

Post the Tests, the two teams will then lock horns in a three-match ODI series between March 17 and March 22 followed by men’s IPL 2023 in what will be a busy four-five months of non-stop cricket matches in India.

