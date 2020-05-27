Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

India to Play Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide in December: Report

The Indian cricket team are reportedly set to play their maiden pink ball Test in Australia later this year, with Adelaide earmarked as the venue for the match.

Cricketnext Staff |May 27, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
India to Play Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide in December: Report

The Indian cricket team are reportedly set to play their maiden pink ball Test in Australia later this year, with Adelaide earmarked as the venue for the match.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, India will also be playing the opening Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane - a venue where the hosts have remained undefeated since 1988. India didn't play a Test match in Brisbane during their victorious 2018-19 tour.

Adelaide did host a Test match the last time around but it wasn't a pink ball Test due to the BCCI's reluctancy to accept playing under floodlights.

The final two Tests of the series will be held in Melbourne and Sydney.

Before the series against India, Australia will play a one-off Test match against Afghanistan on November 21 at Perth - the first time these two sides will meet in the longest format of the game.

It will also be the first Test match to be played at the WACA in three years.

The Australia home schedule would still not be finalised as there are issues that need to be sorted out - there are T20I series' against West Indies and India that were meant to act as warm-ups for the T20 World Cup but the tournament may just be postponed.

Should the IPL take place instead of the World Cup, players with contracts for the cash-rich tournament will end up missing part of the domestic season.

2020-21 AUSTRALIA TEST FIXTURES

Australia vs Afghanistan, only Test, WACA, November 21

Border-Gavaskar series:

First Test: The Gabba, December 3

Second Test (D/N): Adelaide Oval, December 11

Third Test: Melbourne Cricket Ground, December 26

Fourth Test: Sydney Cricket Ground, early January

Australian cricket teamcricketcricket newsIndian cricket teamPink Ball Test

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more