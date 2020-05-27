The Indian cricket team are reportedly set to play their maiden pink ball Test in Australia later this year, with Adelaide earmarked as the venue for the match.
According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, India will also be playing the opening Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane - a venue where the hosts have remained undefeated since 1988. India didn't play a Test match in Brisbane during their victorious 2018-19 tour.
Adelaide did host a Test match the last time around but it wasn't a pink ball Test due to the BCCI's reluctancy to accept playing under floodlights.
The final two Tests of the series will be held in Melbourne and Sydney.
Before the series against India, Australia will play a one-off Test match against Afghanistan on November 21 at Perth - the first time these two sides will meet in the longest format of the game.
It will also be the first Test match to be played at the WACA in three years.
The Australia home schedule would still not be finalised as there are issues that need to be sorted out - there are T20I series' against West Indies and India that were meant to act as warm-ups for the T20 World Cup but the tournament may just be postponed.
Should the IPL take place instead of the World Cup, players with contracts for the cash-rich tournament will end up missing part of the domestic season.
2020-21 AUSTRALIA TEST FIXTURES
Australia vs Afghanistan, only Test, WACA, November 21
Border-Gavaskar series:
First Test: The Gabba, December 3
Second Test (D/N): Adelaide Oval, December 11
Third Test: Melbourne Cricket Ground, December 26
Fourth Test: Sydney Cricket Ground, early January
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India to Play Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide in December: Report
The Indian cricket team are reportedly set to play their maiden pink ball Test in Australia later this year, with Adelaide earmarked as the venue for the match.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings