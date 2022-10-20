India to Tour Bangladesh For 2 Tests And 3 ODIs in December 2022

The Indian cricket team will tour Bangladesh for the first time since 2015 next later this year in December. The tour begins from December 4 and will get underway with three ODIs followed by two Tests.

The ODIs will be played in Mirpur while the first Test has been scheduled to be held in Chattogram from December 14 and the second from December 22 in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan thanked the BCCI.

“The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series. I thank the Board of Control for Cricket in India for working closely with the BCB in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team to Bangladesh,” Hasan said in a statement.

Both the Tests will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.

BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah hopes said India-Bangladesh contest generate much interest and is hoping for exhilarating contests.

“I extend my best wishes to the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the upcoming bilateral series featuring India. The India-Bangladesh contests generate tremendous interest among the fans thanks to the massive fan following the two teams enjoy. We know how passionate the fans in Bangladesh are and I am sure they will be treated to some exhilarating contests both in white-ball and red-ball cricket,” Shah said in a statement.

“With the crucial World Test Championship points at stake, the two Test matches are very important and both teams will go hard for the win,” he added.

India played one Test during their last tour of Bangladesh and it ended in a draw due to rain. The tourists though suffered a 1-2 defeat in the ODI series.

India’s Tour of Bangladesh

December 1: Indian team arrives in Bangladesh

December 4: 1st ODI, Dhaka

December 7: 2nd ODI, Dhaka

December 10: 3rd ODI, Dhaka

December 14-18: 1st Test, Chattogram

December 22-26: 2nd Test, Dhaka

December 27: Indian team departs from Bangladesh

