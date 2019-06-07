starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

upcoming
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Cardiff

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

upcoming
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

Taunton

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India to Tour New Zealand Early Next Year

PTI |June 7, 2019, 7:03 PM IST
India to Tour New Zealand Early Next Year

India will travel to New Zealand early next year for a tour which will begin with a five-match Twenty20 series and conclude with a two-Test series.

The T20I series will begin from January 24 and will be followed by a three-match ODI series. The two Test matches will be played in Wellington (February 21 to 25) and Christchurch (Feb 29 to March 4).

NZC chief executive David White said the second Twenty20, slated for January 26 -- part of a proposed festival of cricket at Eden Park -- is still subject to receiving resource consent from the Auckland Council.

"This is a notified consent process and I had really encouraged the cricket community to make submissions in support of the game, which is scheduled for India's Republic Day and is shaping up to be a wonderful occasion," White said in an NZC statement.

Ahead of the India tour, New Zealand will compete with England, playing five T20s and two Tests - the first at Bay Oval, which will become New Zealand's ninth Test venue.

The Black Caps will then be hosted by Australia in a three-Test series from December 12 to January 7.

After the India series, New Zealand will again return to Australia to play three ODIs from March 13 to 20, before featuring in a three ODIs series at home from March 24 to 29.

bcciIndia vs new ZealandIndia's tour to New Zealand
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

BAN v ENG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

NZ v AFG
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
6
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
7
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
8
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more