India Tour of Australia 2020, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check IND vs AUS match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch tomorrow's match online.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 7, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
The Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday will witness the third T20I between India and Australia. India have already won the three-match T20I series.
The Men in Blue defeated the Kangaroos by six wickets in the previous T20I clash. Australia had set a target of 195 for India, which the visitors chased with two balls remaining. Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and captain Virat Kohli starred in the winning cause. Pandya was adjudged the player of the match for scoring unbeaten 42 off 22 balls. He helped India reach the target by smashing two sixes in the final over.
On the other hand, Australia outperformed India in the three-game ODI series. The hosts sealed the ODI series 2-1. They won the first two games, while India won the last game of the series. Australia boast of a strong batting line-up. Their players like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mattew Wade are in god form.
India’s batsmen have also impressed cricket fans with their batting skills. Likes of Pandya, Kohli, Dhawan and Rahul have played crucial roles in India’s wins on the ongoing tour of Australia.
It will be seen if India will be able to whitewash the series by winning the upcoming T20I match. The India vs Australia third T20I will start at 1.40 pm.
When will the 3rd T20I match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) start?
The third T20 match will be played on Tuesday, December 8.
Where will the 3rd T20I match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) be played?
The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
What time will the 3rd T20I match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS) begin?
The match will begin at 1:40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS)?
All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 will be broadcasted on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20 match between India (IND) vs Australia (AUS)?
All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.
India vs Australia Playing XIs
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar or Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Shami and T Natarajan
Australia: D'Arcy Short, Matt Wade (C&WK), Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Swepson, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott or Mitchell Starc
