India tour of Australia 2020: IND vs AUS, ODI Match 1 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online

India tour of Australia 2020: IND vs AUS, ODI Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check IND vs AUS match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Team India are all set to play their first international series for ODI, Test and T20 matches. Under the captaincy of skipper Virat Kohli, India will play their first ODI against Australia on November 27. The match is scheduled to begin at 9.10 am and will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After their impressive performance for Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab, both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will now represent team India. Rahul has been roped in as wicket-keeper, stepping into the shoes of MS Dhoni. This will be a great responsibility for him. Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has also been roped in among the playing XI as batsman.

Team Australia, on their home ground, are all set to give a tough competition to the visitors. The team will be led by Aaron Finch, who played along with Kohli in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

When will the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia start?

The India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia will be played on Friday, November 27.

Where will the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia be played?

The India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia.

What time will the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia begin?

The India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia will commence at 9.10am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia?

The India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia will be live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3. Fans can also watch it for free on DD Sports and DD National.

How do I watch live streaming of the India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia?

Cricket fans can watch India tour of Australia 2020 ODI match 1 India vs Australia on SonyLIV streaming app.

India vs Australia ODI Match 1 Predicted Playing XIs

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (Captain), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Adam Zampa