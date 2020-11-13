India Tour Of Australia 2020: Team India Reach Down Under With Families, BCCI Shares A Glimpse

The two-month long tour will advance with the ODI series in Sydney, November 27 onwards. The Test series will witness India playing their first-ever day-night Test in foreign land this year. The day-night Test will be hosted by Adelaide Oval.

A strong group of the Indian team touched down in Sydney on November 12 for the forthcoming Down Under tour. The Australia tour will include three One-day Internationals, three Twenty20 Internationals and four Test matches. Many of those part of the squad directly took off from Dubai where the Indian Premier League was underway. They were seen dressed in customised PPE kits as well as face masks for safety amid the ongoing pandemic.

On Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and shared pictures of the Indian contingent arriving in Australia. Many players were accompanied by immediate families – spouse and children.

In view of the pandemic and the length of the series, the Indian Cricket Board permitted the players’ families to be with them in Australia. However, no concession on protocols will be given as they would have to follow and remain within the bio-bubble. The cricketers and their respective families will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The two-month long tour will advance with the ODI series in Sydney, November 27 onwards. The Test series will witness India playing their first-ever day-night Test in foreign land this year. The day-night Test will be hosted by Adelaide Oval. The second will be the traditional Boxing Day in Melbourne from December 26, 2020. The third will be the New Year's Test from January 7, 2021. The limited-overs series will get underway in Sydney and Canberra .

India's Test specialist Ishant Sharma and wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha are recovering from respective injuries. The call on their playing for the series will be taken later. Rohit Sharma, who suffered an injury during the IPL, has been rested from the limited overs of the tour this time. India's Test line-up will be missing skipper Virat Kohli as he will return to India after the first Test on a paternity leave.