India Tour of Australia: Australia Favourites But It Will Be A Close Affair, Says Wasim Akram

- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
BLR
HYD132/4(20.0) RR 6.55
Hyderabad beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuMatch Ended200/5(20.0) RR 10
MUM
DEL143/8(20.0) RR 10
Mumbai beat Delhi by 57 runs
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
MI
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
India Tour of Australia: Australia Favourites But It Will Be A Close Affair, Says Wasim Akram
India will head to Australia for three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests later this month. The contingent will take a flight straight from Dubai.
- IANS
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 2:02 PM IST
Pakistan pace great and former captain Wasim Akram has declared Australia the favourites to win the much-anticipated Test series against India in December-January although he foresees a close contest between the two evenly-matched sides.
India will head to Australia for three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests later this month.
The Test series is scheduled to start on December 17 in Adelaide.
"I think Australia's fast bowling is the best in the world. They have Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and other top-class bowlers. It will be a close contest but I would say Australia start off as favourites," Akram said in an interview to 'Cricket Baaz' channel on Youtube.
Akram said the competition would be intense thanks to India's strong fast-bowling line-up led by the lethal Jasprit Bumrah.
"Mohammad Shami, Bumrah, (Navdeep) Saini and others they are good," he said.
Akram also pointed out the confident demeanours of Indian players when they take the field.
"Indian team has got a lot of confidence. Their body language has changed. As a team they have confidence in themselves just like when we used to enter the ground in the 90s.
Their body language shows they believe in themselves and the hard work they are putting in. I would say 'Indian players thode badmash ho gaye hai'," he quipped.
The Indian squad leaves for Australia immediately after the IPL ends in the UAE.
India won the Test series 2-1 when they toured Australia in 2018 but it was against a side which was missing Steve Smith and David Warner because of the ball-tampering ban.
Akram agreed that Smith and Warner would add a lot of strength to the Australian batting but also maintained a lot will depend on the pitches.
"When the Kookaburra ball gets old you have to think about how to keep runs down as the wickets are tough to come by."
Asked as to why India was producing more quality fast bowlers compared to Pakistan right now, Akram said it had a lot to do with increased focus on the T20 format in his country.
"I guess it is about the bowlers looking for shortcuts and easy ways to success and focussing more on T20 cricket," he said.
"Even now in our first-class cricket, it is the experienced bowlers like Tabish (Khan) who are taking fifers. I hardly hear about any youngsters doing this. They are not playing longer formats," he added.
Akram said first-class cricket is crucial to fast bowler's physical development.
"To be a top fast bowler you need to play a lot of first-class cricket and learn to bowl eight-nine over spells and around 25 to 30 overs in a day. That is how the muscles become stronger and you tend to increase your pace as well," he explained.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking