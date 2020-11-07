India vs Australia: Sanjay Manjrekar Set to Commentate After IPL Snub

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was left out of the commentary panel for the ongoing IPL 2020, will be back behind the mic soon.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was left out of the commentary panel for the ongoing IPL 2020, will be back behind the mic soon. A report in Mumbai Mirror claims that Manjrekar will be back in the commentary panel for the India tour of Australia which starts in November 27.

Manjrekar has been enrolled as one of the experts by broadcaster Sony Pictures Network. Along with him, Sunil Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle are also expected to commentate. A couple of Australian like Michael Clarke, Glenn Mcgrath and Andrew Symonds have also been approached. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has also been approached for Hindi commentary.

Last time when India toured Australia, they beat the home side 2-1 in the 4-match Test series. This time too Kohli and his men will try their best to defend the series at all possible costs. While India beat Australia in the series opener in Adelaide, they lost their next game in Perth despite a superb century from Kohli himself. Kohli and his men then came back and took the series with a win in Melbourne.

The series begins with three match ODI series on November 27 which will be followed by as many T20 Internationals. This will be followed by a four-match Test series.The first game will be a day-night appear in Adelaide. It will be followed by Tests at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26, Sydney Cricket Ground (January 7) and Gabba (January 15).

Meanwhile former Australia captain Steve Waugh

has cautioned his nation’s cricket team to not infuriate Virat Kohli and his men as the strategy can back-fire.In a video posted by ESPN Cricinfo, Waugh said sledging doesn’t work against world’s best.

"Sledging is not going to worry Virat Kohli, it doesn't work against the great players and you're better off leaving those guys alone"."I think any extra motivation will make them dig in more and get more runs. So, you're better off not saying much to him", he added.