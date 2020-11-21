India tour of Australia: Sometimes Jasprit Bumrah Puts too Much Pressure on his Body, Says Kapil Dev

Former cricketer Kapil Dev has weighed in on India’s chances in the upcoming tour of Australia, where they will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches. Dev puts his stock on the Indian bowlers who he believes are capable of delivering in the overseas conditions. But, he is concerned about the batsmen, if they would be able to take on the Australian pace attack.

“Looking at our pace attack, it will be about the batsmen. We are not sure if our batsmen will score 400 runs. If they don’t struggle, we won’t have any problem,” Dev said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Friday.

Kapil said that the Indian pacers will fetch higher value than the batsmen. He added that India has produced some good spinners, but they can’t do much unless they get the support from the fast bowlers.

Dev was particularly impressed with India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He recalled the time when West Indies batting legend Brian Lara said that he wouldn’t mind playing him or Javagal Srinath or Zaheer Khan, but that he would not like to play Bumrah. Dev said he was happy beyond what words could express.

“He (Bumrah) is not an Indian bowler,” remarked Dev. However, he added that sometimes Bumrah puts too much pressure on his body, when he has to bowl 20 overs everyday day in consecutive Test matches. Dev hopes he survives the gruelling affair.

Dev also shared his opinion on the importance of swing in bowling and appealed to the youngsters to get the basics right.

“This IPL (the players) realised swing is more important than pace. Even Sandeep Sharma bowled 120 kph, but was more effective as he was swinging,” Dev said. “They are running away from the art,” he added.

Dev also praised T Natarajan for his impressive bowling, especially the Yorkers. HE also expressed his happiness on Virat Kohli getting the paternity leave to attend the birth of his first child. He recalled the privilege was not available back when he used to play.

“Sunil Gavaskar didn’t see his newborn son for months. Virat Kohli returned to the field the day after his father died for a Ranji game,” said Dev. He added that the captaincy issue won’t become a major hurdle.