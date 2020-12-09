India tour of Australia: T Natarajan Doesn’t Know How to Celebrate Aggressively

India fast bowler T Natarjan has all the glorious praises coming in for him from all corners of the world ever since he made his stellar debut in Australia during the India vs Australia series. The Salem born pacer grabbed the limelight after winning his maiden ODI cap in the final ODI of the series. Having represented India in all the three T20Is and concluding with spectacular figures, his stars have turned bright.

When asked after the Australia showdown, why he doesn't celebrate in fiery fashion, Natarajan responded saying he has been this way since his childhood. The 29-year-old revealed that many people asked him a similar question but the fact is he doesn't know how to celebrate aggressively. He pointed out that he is not used to it. He just smiles after picking a wicket and nothing more to it.

Further, the left-arm seamer reflected on the tour so far and deemed that the belief of executing well was always there. He also spoke about how he got the support of his teammates, who continued to motivate him throughout. He said that he is happy with his performance against a great team in his first trip to Australia.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad discovery revealed that because he came in as a net bowler initially, he didn’t expect a lot from the series. Following Varun Chakravarthy’s injury, he got an opportunity which he wanted to utilise well. His par excellence performance in the IPL also came in handy and helped him to build around his strengths.

He felt he could do well with cutters and yorkers and discussed with his captain about the nature of the wicket. He adjusted and bowled accordingly and became confident about his death bowling. Natarajan mentioned that he only wanted to execute what worked for him during the IPL and was very particular about executing his skills clearly.