India Tour of Australia: Team India Arrives in Sydney, See Pics

Virat Kohli's men, in their customised PPE kits and masks, had departed from Dubai on Wednesday night after taking part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Indian men's cricket team arrived here on Thursday for a lengthy series against Australia beginning November 27.

Along with the Indian contingent, the Australian players who were part of the IPL, including the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner, have also reached the city.

The players will now undergo mandatory two-weeks quarantine.

The tour will commence with the three ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 2). That will be followed by the three-match T20I series at Manuka Oval, Canberra (December 4) and the SCG (December 6, 8).

After that, the teams will participate in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy beginning with the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 17. It will be followed by Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26), the SCG (January 7) and the Gabba (January 15).