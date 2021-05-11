- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
India Tour of England 2021: Indian Fans Respond to Cheeky Tweet Over Jimmy 'Clouderson'
Indian fans take their cricket very seriously, and when it comes to defending their cricketers, they leave no stone unturned. England's Barmy Army got a taste of the bitter pill, when they tried to take a dig at the Indian fans. As India is limbering up for the tour of England, the fans group shared a video on Twitter mentioning the Indian fans.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 10:54 AM IST
Indian fans take their cricket very seriously, and when it comes to defending their cricketers, they leave no stone unturned. England’s Barmy Army got a taste of the bitter pill, when they tried to take a dig at the Indian fans. As India is limbering up for the tour of England, the fans group shared a video on Twitter mentioning the Indian fans.
ALSO READ – ‘Consider Tour Over’ – India Players Testing Positive For COVID-19 Won’t Board Flight to England
In the video, veteran bowler James Anderson is seen uprooting the middle stump of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane. The video was captioned, “To all the India fans in our mentions saying Jimmy ‘Clouderson'”.
To all the India fans in our mentions saying Jimmy 'Clouderson' pic.twitter.com/PPt5PkLSSr
— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 10, 2021
But not much later, Barmy Army was reminded of Rishabh Pant’s scoop played against the bowler, during their last series in India. Interestingly, India won all formats in that series.
WATCH THE SHOT
— B.TANAV REDDY (@reddy_tanav) May 10, 2021
Hope y'all Remember this kid… pic.twitter.com/ko7xfvmx2c
— Anakin Skywalker (@Java1Seven) May 10, 2021
they managed to squeeze all his cloudless wickets in one video
— Mikhail (@MikSpamsL2) May 10, 2021
— ★࿐ (@im_satyajit123) May 11, 2021
lol pat cummins is 100 times better than Taildenerson.
— GBR (@bhargavram102) May 11, 2021
Anderson got the name Clouderson, since it is believed that the pacer gets more lethal during the overcast conditions.
ALSO READ – India in Sri Lanka 2021: All Matches to be Played in Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium
Meanwhile, the BCCI has announced a 30-member squad for the series. But in a twist, the BCCI sources have confirmed that players testing positive for Covid-19 will not be boarding flight to England. “The players have been informed to consider their tour over if they are found positive on their arrival in Mumbai as BCCI will not arrange another charter flight for any cricketer,” The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.
“The players, support staff and families will be tested and two negative reports are required before they leave for Mumbai. It will be done in order to ensure that they are coming into the bubble without any infection,” the daily quoted another BCCI source as saying.
The players have also been asked to get vaccinated with the first dose of Covishield, which would also be available in England.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking