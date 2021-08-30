India Tour of England Achieves Record Viewership For an Away Test Series

The viewership for the ongoing England vs India Test series on Sony Sports has been the highest for an away bilateral test match series featuring the Indian cricket team in the past three years. The average ratings for the series till date is almost 30% higher than the 2018 series featuring the same two teams. (BARC, CS 2+, All India U+R).

After an unavoidable draw in the first Test at Trent Bridge due to rain, India was determined to take the lead in the second test at Lords. Brilliant knocks by KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave India a strong start at Lord’s. With the help of a magnificent 89-run partnership between Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah along with Mohammed Siraj’s 4-wicket haul on the last day, Team India got their first win of the series. The average ratings grew by almost 70% on the final day of the test in anticipation of Team India’s victory.

The final day of the second Test match between England and India achieved close to 8.0 million impressions, the highest ever on pay sports channels for a Test match day featuring the Indian team playing away from home. (BARC, All India U+R, CS 2+, Day-wise Impressions on pay sports channels)

The final session of the match which had Team England bundled out for 120 runs achieved an average viewership of 10.7 million Impressions, making it one of the most watch Test match sessions in recent years. (BARC, All India U+R, CS 2+)

The India tour of England series has always been a high–profile test series and has lived up to both advertiser and viewer expectations. The series has already garnered tremendous advertiser support with over 12 sponsors signed up.

