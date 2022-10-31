India Tour of New Zealand 2022: BCCI to Announce Squad on Monday Evening

The BCCI is set to announce the Indian squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand on Monday. The tour comprises 3 T20Is, starting November 18 in Wellington, followed by as many ODIs. The series ends on November 30 with the final ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Indian cricket board on Monday confirmed that chief selector Chetan Sharma will address the media later in the evening to make the announcement. According to the official release, the presser would commence around 6:30 pm.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

“Mr Chetan Sharma, Chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee will address a virtual press conference today to announce the squads for Team India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand.

“Date & Time: 31st October | 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (approx),” the statement read.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is currently in Australia at the T20 World Cup 2022, which ends November 13. The team will fly to New Zealand for the 6-match series after which they are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and a couple of Test matches.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be played on Friday, 18th November at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. The teams will shift bases to Mount Maunganui for the second T20I which will be played at the Bay Oval on November 20, Sunday.

The third and final T20I will be played at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday, 22nd November. The ODI series will begin on Friday, November 25 at Eden Park. The second match will be played on Sunday, 27th November at Seyden Park. The last match of the series and tour will be held on Wednesday, 30th November at Hagley Oval.

ALSO READ | ‘India ne Marwa Diya Humein’: Shoaib Disappointed With India’s Loss, Says ‘Their Batting Got Exposed’

Schedule of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022

1st T20I – 18th November, Wellington

2nd T20I – 20th November, Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I – November 22nd, Napier

1st ODI – 25th November, Auckland

2nd ODI – 27th November, Hamilton

3rd ODI – 30th November, Christchurch

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here