India Tour of South Africa 2021: Ishant Sharma Likely to Miss the Bus-Report

Ishant Sharma is not going through the best of forms. Clearly, with Mohammed Siraj too making the best of the opportunities (3-19) in Mumbai, there is a high chance that the Delhi pacer might not be on that plane to Rainbow Nation. According to media reports, selectors might pick the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the lanky seamer. Ishant struggled throughout the first Test match in Kanpur against New Zealand where he failed to pick a wicket after which he was dropped from the side after he dislocated his little left finger. If reports are to be believed, not only will he be dropped in favour of current pace sensations, even Umesh Yadav may also be picked ahead of him based on the current form.

IND vs NZ FULL COVERAGE | IND vs NZ SCHEDULE | IND vs NZ RESULTS

Ishant has gone off the boil since the tour of England and many people believe that the veteran of 105 Tests (311 wickets) should now be given a break as Mohammed Siraj can’t be kept out in overseas conditions along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami when they are all fit.

Umesh Yadav in the previous regime has had to sit out a lot in overseas Test as he didn’t fit in a four-pronged pace attack but on pure form, he is better placed than Ishant. Ishant might not be picked if his form over the past few months is really assessed but one never knows what are the permutation and combinations at work.The reserve pacers’ list comprises Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan to name a few and if India take six pacers for Test matches, Ishant right now doesn’t fit in.

Also Read | India Set to Dethrone New Zealand in ICC Test Rankings After Mumbai Win

India are supposed to play three ODIs in South Africa and the biggest question now is whether the country needs two white ball captains which can potentially lead to clash of ideas. Rohit Sharma is already the T20 captain and with the blue riband 2023 50-over World Cup not far off, there are louder voices in the BCCI corridors to have one white ball captain — and that is Rohit.

“As of now, it looks difficult that Virat would be able to keep his ODI captaincy but since ODI isn’t important this year with very few matches here and there, one can think of delaying the decision,” a senior BCCI source told PTI.

“But the counter argument is that why do you want to have separate ideas for two formats and if majority of people in charge of making decision feel that Rohit is the man going forward and will get time to prepare a team for 2023 event,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here